October Triangle NC Cares Award given to Raleigh City Farm

They are being recognized with the Triangle NC Cares Award for October, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.
About Raleigh City Farm
"We believe in the power of urban farms to create healthier communities and reconnect city dwellers with healthy food production through more frequent encounters with agriculture. We believe that turning vacant lots into productive, nourishing farmland can create something from nothing - an amenity from an eyesore.
We invite our community to "dig in" and advance our mission by signing up for a workshop, taking a tour, attending a special event, and volunteering to help maintain our farm site."
To get involved or find out more, visit raleighcityfarm.org
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.