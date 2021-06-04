Resources for Seniors given June 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

Resources for Seniors
mission is to help keep older adults and adults with disabilities independent and in their own homes for as long as possible. This non-profit has been serving the Wake County community and beyond for 48 years.
ResourcesTotal Life Centers - Affordable adult day service locations are offered in 4 locations: Raleigh, Wendell, Cary, and Garner. Full 8 hours of service available, with meals and activity schedule.Information & Referrals - "We are who to call when you don't know who to call". They can help callers identify what resources are available for them.Home Repair and Adaptation - Coordinating and building wheelchair ramps, grab bars, minor home repairs, and partnering with other programs for larger jobs.Caregiver Support Services - Helping caregivers with supplies and resources for their care recipients, such as incontinence supplies, nutritional supplements, identifying and paying for other resources (such as a night off from cooking, robotic pets, or respite.) Free box fans - to older adults to help them beat the heat this summer, call 919-872-7933 to inquire. (Must be a Wake County resident, age 60+, however, they can offer contacts for locations outside of Wake CountyFor Consultation and Referral specialists, caregiver support, box fans, or other questions call 919-872-7933 or visit www.resourcesforseniors.com
Get Involved
In June, Resources for Seniors is sponsoring a "Christmas in July" program. Many older adults have difficulty affording sundries and household supplies, as most of these items are not covered under SNAP (food stamps) benefits. Items in include toothpaste, toilet paper, tissues, dish soap, laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets, shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, razors, paper towels, hand soap pumps, lotion, body wash, disinfecting wipes, sponges, trash bags, saran wrap/tinfoil, socks, and non-perishable food (like stuffing, rice, mac/cheese, pasta, stovetop meal packs, etc.) Items can be dropped off at the main office 1110 Navaho Drive, 4th floor between 8-4:30 M-F, or at the Northern Wake Senior Center from 8:30-2:30 M-F at 235 East Holding Avenue in Wake Forest.
