A Triangle Nonprofit Needs Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You have a chance to make Christmas a little brighter for families in our area.

Each year, The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center provides gifts for more than 1,100 area children and families in need.

This year the need is even greater as families struggle during the pandemic. More information here.
