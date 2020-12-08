A Triangle Nonprofit Needs Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You have a chance to make Christmas a little brighter for families in our area.
Each year, The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center provides gifts for more than 1,100 area children and families in need.
This year the need is even greater as families struggle during the pandemic. More information here.
