RALEIGH (WTVD) -- This Raleigh house has... a rooftop putting green?!
It will be featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes in October.
The free tour is open to the public as builders show off their work with the latest in home trends, decor and technology.
The $2.5 million home is located in Raleigh's North Ridge neighborhood.
Check out this modern $2.75 million home in Raleigh's Village District
It's located at 1401 Hedgelawn Way and was built by Raleigh custom homes.
The 5,634 square-foot house has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.
It also has an outdoor kitchen with built-in appliances.
The Triangle Parade of Homes runs October 2-3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., October 8-10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and October 15-17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You have to see the rooftop putting green on this $2.5 million Raleigh home
TOP STORIES
Show More