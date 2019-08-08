'What concerns you most about mass shootings?' Triangle residents respond

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The recent mass shootings and other scares around the country sparked conversation in our ABC11 newsroom.

We took a whiteboard to Dix Park to ask people: "What concerns you most about mass shooting?"

"Death," said Stacee Allen of Cary. "That's pretty much the result of mass shootings. Who wants their loved ones dead? Who wants to get that phone call?"

Allen was out looking at sunflowers.

"Every morning I'm waking up thinking about what happened and hoping it's not going to happen again," she said. "You wake up you turn on the news and it's like OK, 'What happened while I was asleep?'"

Zack Leischner of Raleigh echoed Allen's thoughts.

"There are so many of them," he said. "It's getting crazier now that it's becoming more and more of a thing. It's almost like a car crash -- they happen all the time."

Marjorie Acker of Raleigh wrote down "fear."

"The fear is you don't know where it's going to happen," she said. "Just thinking about in New York when that motorcycle backfired and everyone went scurrying: that was fear. It's from all the shootings they've heard about."

Her husband, Steve, agreed.

"It's one thing to be in a conflict or war because you go in there knowing but to go in there unknowing, it's a power trip for somebody that's deranged," he said.

Another woman said: "We definitely need to talk about it and come up with a solution immediately."
