Triangle residents waking up to damage Tropical Storm Michael left behind

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Michael is no longer in NC but residents are still feeling the presence the powerful and deadly storm left behind.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Tropical Storm Michael is no longer in North Carolina but residents woke up Friday to feel the presence the powerful and deadly storm left behind.

6 dead, including 1 in North Carolina after Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle, Georgia

The storm pushed in with high winds and dropped several inches rain across the area.

While the rain tapered off, wind gusts caused the biggest problems, knocking down scores of trees, leading to blocked roadways and thousands without power.

Thousands of power outages reported across NC as Tropical Storm Michael pushes through

On Thursday, a massive tree fell on a home on West Club Boulevard in Durham, but no one was injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Downed tree in Durham


Another large tree smashed an abandoned home on West Corporation Street.



The wind brought down a tree in Chapel Hill near the Carolina Inn, causing it to fall on the historic hotel. Minor damage was reported.

Downed trees will continue to causes issues with power and road closures throughout Friday.

Road closures NC
Many roads are closed throughout the Triangle after Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.


Flooding will also be an issue for drivers and emergency personnel.



Officials encourage drivers to refrain from using flooded roadways.

Road closures NC
Many roads are closed throughout the Triangle after Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.


Winds will continue through Friday, but meteorologist Steve Stewart said they will not be as strong as winds from Thursday night.

Check back throughout the morning while ABC11 crews continue to assess area damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane michaelrainstorm damagewind damagedurham county newswake county newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Cumberland County breathes sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
List of roads closures across the Triangle
At least 6 dead, including 1 in western NC after Hurricane Michael slams South
Show More
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
More News