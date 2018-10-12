EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4466453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Downed tree in Durham

Wow - tremendous tree knocked down like a bowling pin on top of abandoned home near W Corporation in Durham. Thankfully no injuries. @ABC11_WTVD #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/ZUmasyTyrz — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) October 11, 2018

The driver of this pickup truck told me to warn people against driving on flooded roads. Here’s what happened when he tried to drive on Durham Dr. near Gideon Creek Way in Raleigh. #ABC11 #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/Q3BQW1cICD — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 12, 2018

Tropical Storm Michael is no longer in North Carolina but residents woke up Friday to feel the presence the powerful and deadly storm left behind.The storm pushed in with high winds and dropped several inches rain across the area.While the rain tapered off, wind gusts caused the biggest problems, knocking down scores of trees, leading to blocked roadways and thousands without power.On Thursday, a massive tree fell on a home on West Club Boulevard in Durham, but no one was injured.Another large tree smashed an abandoned home on West Corporation Street.The wind brought down a tree in Chapel Hill near the Carolina Inn, causing it to fall on the historic hotel. Minor damage was reported.Downed trees will continue to causes issues with power and road closures throughout Friday.Flooding will also be an issue for drivers and emergency personnel.Officials encourage drivers to refrain from using flooded roadways.Winds will continue through Friday, but meteorologist Steve Stewart said they will not be as strong as winds from Thursday night.