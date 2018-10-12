Triangle residents waking up to damage Tropical Storm Michael left behind

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Michael is no longer in NC but residents are still feeling the presence the powerful and deadly storm left behind.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
North Carolinians woke up Friday to storm debris left behind from Tropical Storm Michael.

Drivers Friday will have to navigate roads littered with storm debris and downed trees. Click here for a list of closed roads in the Triangle.

Michael, a historic Category 4 storm, hit the Florida Panhandle with winds at 155 mph. The storm weakened considerably by the time it entered the Carolinas, but its heavy rain and strong wind gusts still toppled trees and took out power lines.

More than 600,000 people in North Carolina lost power in the storm, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.

ABC News reports Michael is responsible for 11 deaths--four in Florida, five in Virginia, one in Georgia, and one in North Carolina. The North Carolina victim was in Statesville when a tree fell on his car.

Thursday in the Triangle, Michael's rain caused flash flooding on roads. Michael dropped 2.7" of rain in Raleigh.

After the heaviest rain, winds picked up. That combination resulted in several large trees toppling over.

In Chapel Hill near the Carolina Inn, wind gusts took down a tree that was said to be more than 100 years old. The tree fell toward the historic hotel, causing some damage to the building.


A massive tree fell on a home on West Club Boulevard in Durham, but no one was injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Downed tree in Durham



Another large tree smashed an abandoned home on West Corporation Street.



Downed trees will continue to cause issues with power and road closures throughout Friday.

Road closures NC
Many roads are closed throughout the Triangle after Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.

Flooding will also be an issue for drivers and emergency personnel.



Officials encourage drivers to refrain from using flooded roadways.

Road closures NC
Many roads are closed throughout the Triangle after Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.


Wind will continue through Friday, but meteorologist Steve Stewart said they will not be as strong as winds from Thursday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael videos (1 of 15)

Many roads remain closed because of downed trees, power lines caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

Check back throughout the morning while ABC11 crews continue to assess area damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane michaelrainstorm damagewind damagedurham county newswake county newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Cumberland County breathes sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael
Show More
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
More News