November Triangle NC Cares Award: Triangle Spokes Group donates bikes to need-worthy children

Jenn Nowalk, a co-founder of Triangle Spokes Group, "believes that every child should be able to experience the joy a new bike brings".

This is the non-profit's 14th year of fundraising and donating 100% of proceeds to providing bikes and helmets to Triangle children in need. These efforts are made possible through generous givers and donations, such as the Triangle NC Cares Award, happily awarded by the Ricci Law Firm.


ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
