November Triangle NC Cares Award: Triangle Spokes Group donates bikes to need-worthy children

Jenn Nowalk, a co-founder of Triangle Spokes Group , "believes that every child should be able to experience the joy a new bike brings".This is the non-profit's 14th year of fundraising and donating 100% of proceeds to providing bikes and helmets to Triangle children in need. These efforts are made possible through generous givers and donations , such as the Triangle NC Cares Award, happily awarded by the Ricci Law Firm ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.