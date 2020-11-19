Triple Stop Holiday Shop in Durham

Durham (WTVD) -- It's been a tough year for local artists as they struggle to sell their work during the pandemic.
But this weekend you have a chance to help them and get some unique holiday gifts. The Durham Arts Council is sponsoring
the second annual "Triple Stop Holiday Shop" in downtown Durham. More information here.
