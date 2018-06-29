Going on I95 this morning? Budget some time. State Trooper says it looks like the driver fell asleep and wrecked his truck. Not sure of the extent of the drivers injuries. pic.twitter.com/h3vYNjVTeg — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) June 29, 2018

One man is in the hospital after North Carolina State Troopers said he crashed his truck Friday morning.The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on I-95 near Godwin Road.Troopers believe the man fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his truck between two trees.Officials have yet to release the man's identity or the extent of his injuries.Drivers should expect delays in both directions.