Driver looking at GPS knocks down power lines on I-95 in Johnston County, trooper says

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A part of I-95 in Johnston County was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman was using her GPS to get back on the highway after filling up at a gas station on Truck Stop Road.

Samosky said the driver turned right on the service road rather than taking the entrance ramp for I-95 South.

He said she then looked down at her GPS and drove off of the road.

She then hit a guy wire that supports the power pole, bringing down the power lines and covering all four lanes of the roadway.

I-95 was closed between US 301 and Bagley Road near Kenly.



The roadways reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
