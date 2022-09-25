State Highway Patrol: Trooper injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trooper is recovering after being injured during a crash in Durham that State Highway Patrol said was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

On Friday, Trooper D.R. Hudson stopped a vehicle on U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham County when a different car driven by Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough hit the stopped vehicle, according to SHP.

The impact caused the vehicles to rotate and Trooper Hudson was hit and thrown into the road. He was able to call for help before being taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released. Nobody else was hurt because of the crash.

Cortes was arrested and taken to the Durham County Detention Center where she was charged with DWI, careless & reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicle.