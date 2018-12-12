Obstruction of justice charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

A grand jury has decided to indict two state troopers and one Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy, charging them with assault with a deadly weapon.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
New charges have been filed against a state trooper already charged with assault in connection to an arrest in Raleigh back in April.

Video of the arrest of Kyron Hinton went viral.

Trooper Michael Blake was already charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case. He was also fired from his job because of that incident.

Now he's charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell and trooper Tabitha Davis were also charged with assault in connection to the arrest.

The grand jury indictment on the assault charges said Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.

It also claimed that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K-9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.
RELATED STORIES:
Woman claims fired state trooper used excessive force on her too
DA looking at previous cases to determine whether more charges should be filed against state trooper
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired, sergeant placed on administrative duty
Body cam video released showing confrontation between law enforcement and Raleigh man
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Overlooked DNA evidence allowed accused killer to remain free, DA says
Wake County substitute teacher charged with slapping child
Ex-Trump lawyer to spend 3 years in prison
Skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in Robeson County
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Apple Watch detects man's potentially deadly heart condition
JFK passenger tries to smuggle live birds in hair rollers onto flight
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Show More
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Home on America's oldest occupied residential street for sale at $925K
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
More News