NC Highway Patrol trooper seriously injured after being hit during Vance County traffic stop, officials say

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 in Kittrell, officials said.

The trooper was hit on U.S. Highway 1 near Sunrock Road just before 8 p.m.

NC Highway Patrol said the trooper was outside of his vehicle when another car struck him from behind.

Another trooper in the area came and helped the injured trooper.

The driver is in custody and was taken to the Vance County Jail.

The trooper was airlifted to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries.

Traffic is backed up and northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Southbound is now one lane in each direction. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto southbound.
