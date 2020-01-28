Trooper shoots armed person during traffic stop in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper shot an armed person during a roadside safety inspection Monday evening.The NC Department of Public Safety said a trooper was conducting a safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle when an uninvolved armed person approached.The trooper discharged his firearm after his verbal commands toward the armed person to stop were ignored, officials said.The armed person was taken to hospital for medical treatment.The involved member and suspect names are not being released at this time.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of SHP.The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting.