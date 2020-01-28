shooting

Trooper shoots person during traffic stop in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper shot a person who had a weapon during a roadside safety inspection Monday evening.

The NC Department of Public Safety said a trooper was conducting a safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle when a person who was not involved in the inspection walked up.

The trooper said the person had a weapon. The trooper told the person to stop, but when the person refused, the trooper opened fire.

The person was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of SHP.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting.

Editor's note: North Carolina Highway Patrol initially said the incident happened in Cumberland County. That was incorrect and has been fixed.
