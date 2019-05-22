Trooper fired 3 shots at parked SUV on I-40 in Sampson County after driver pulled a gun, SHP says

SAMPSON COUNTY (WTVD) -- State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in Sampson County where a suspect pointed a gun at a trooper on the shoulder of I-40, according to Sgt. Chris Knox.Trooper J. F. Smith stopped to check on a Chevrolet SUV that was parked near mile marker 340 around 3:26 a.m.During the course of the investigation, the driver, Richard Scott Lane, 35, of Goldsboro, pointed a gun at Smith and as a result, Smith fired three shots, striking only the SUV.Lane was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated for minor injuries from broken glass.The trooper was not injured.Lane was transported to the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a government official, and unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area.Trooper Smith has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.Smith is a 5-year veteran of the SHP.