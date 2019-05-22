Trooper fired 3 shots at parked SUV on I-40 in Sampson County after driver pulled a gun, SHP says

SAMPSON COUNTY (WTVD) -- State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in Sampson County where a suspect pointed a gun at a trooper on the shoulder of I-40, according to Sgt. Chris Knox.

Trooper J. F. Smith stopped to check on a Chevrolet SUV that was parked near mile marker 340 around 3:26 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, the driver, Richard Scott Lane, 35, of Goldsboro, pointed a gun at Smith and as a result, Smith fired three shots, striking only the SUV.

Lane was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

The trooper was not injured.

Lane was transported to the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a government official, and unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area.

Trooper Smith has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

Smith is a 5-year veteran of the SHP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countycrimeofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Raleigh woman's car found burned
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Raleigh pilot charged with triple murder pleads not guilty
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
5-year-old girl with terminal cancer gets early Christmas
Woman says her pet was left injured by Wag! dog walker
Truck driver charged in crash on I-85
Show More
Woman begged for her life as squatter stabbed her, prosecutor say
Randolph County deputy shoots, kills man holding knife
Durham man becomes 3rd homicide victim in 3 days
4 military scams you need to look out for
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
More TOP STORIES News