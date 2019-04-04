Trooper shot armed suspect during traffic stop in Johnston County, SHP says

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a trooper shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop in Johnston County, Sgt. Michael Baker with SHP said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 70 near Edwards Road.

The trooper pulled the suspect over for going 96 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

During the traffic stop, an altercation occurred with the driver, who was armed with a handgun, and as a result, the trooper shot the suspect, SHP said.

Authorities on scene began life-saving procedures until emergency medical staff arrived.

The suspect was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The trooper, who is from Wayne County, was not shot or seriously injured.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Highway 70 is still closed in both directions as the scene is investigated.
