'It's devastating:' Trooper's emotional plea on scene of fatal crash goes viral

This trooper's emotional plea on the scene of a fatal crash has gone viral. (Credit: Ben Gardner via Twitter)

KANSAS (WTVD) --
A Kansas state trooper's emotional Twitter post is getting national attention.

Trooper Ben Gardner recorded the video in his patrol car at the scene of a wreck that killed a teenager on an icy road.

In the video, he is seen wiping away tears.

"It's devastating," Gardner said, his voice cracking. "Please, consider your safety in your travels. Do you need to be out on the roadways?"



"How are you driving your vehicle," Gardner asked. "What are you doing to keep yourself as safe as you can for what can be taking place around you?"

Ashlen Leigh Lemon, 19, was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

A winter storm walloped parts of Kansas on Tuesday, bringing snow, ice, and high winds.

Because of the hazardous driving conditions and numerous wrecks, authorities closed down a section of I-70.
