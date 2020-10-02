Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean, likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma

Tropical Depression 25 will likely become a tropical storm later tonight. The next name up is Gamma. pic.twitter.com/WMa6V9rtyt — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 2, 2020

Tropical Depression 25 formed in the northwest Caribbean Friday morning with sustained winds of 35 mph.The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche and a Tropical Storm Watch south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya and west of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam.The tropical depression could develop into a tropical storm as the system moves northwestward near the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. However, it is also possible the tropical depression or tropical storm could track over and across the northern Yucatan. This would limit or potentially inhibit development. It is then forecast to move slowly to the west then southwest into the eastern Bay of Campeche during next week.The next name on the list is Gamma.Regardless of the strength of the tropical system, heavy rainfall leading to the risk for flash flooding will remain across the Cayman Islands through Friday, as well as parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba through the weekend and potentially into early next week.A second tropical wave is moving into the eastern Caribbean with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across the Lesser Antilles and eventually as far north as Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend. This system will move westward across the Caribbean during the rest of the weekend and next week. This system has a low chance of becoming an organized tropical system during the middle or latter part of next week over the northwestern Caribbean.