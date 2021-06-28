Weather

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast

Tropical Depression Four has formed off the coast of South Carolina.

The tropical depression could become Tropical Storm Danny Monday afternoon before it makes landfall in South Carolina near the Georgia border.

That is expected to happen between 7 and 8 p.m.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Tropical storm warnings were issued Monday for parts of the South Carolina coast, from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River. The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

In North Carolina, there is a high risk for rip currents along the coast.

