Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain, wind to North Carolina later this week

North Carolina impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Elsa will move over or near North Carolina later this week, bringing rain with it.Elsa is currently sweeping along Cuba's southern coast, and forecasters expect it to make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon Monday.Cuban officials evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.Elsa is forecast to cross over Cuba by Monday night and then head for Florida, where a state of emergency has been declared in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County, where a high-rise condominium collapsed last week.Forecasters say the storm will weaken some while crossing over Cuba, but is likely to strengthen slightly as it moves toward Florida.There may be isolated damage in western Florida, though, given the expected intensity, most wind impacts should be minor.As Elsa curves to the north early this week, rain is expected to spread into Florida and the rest of the southeastern United States. This rain over the Southeast, especially areas that receive 4-8 inches of rain, may cause flash flooding from Florida into southern South Carolina.Elsa was the Atlantic season's first hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm.Forecast confidence remains low, but the heavy rain threat is somewhat diminished from previous days.There is a risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts along coast of the Carolinas late Wednesday and Thursday.Enhanced showers and isolated storms will be possible with Elsa and its remnants. Rain totals look to be around half-an-inch to 2 inches.The storm will also bring breezy conditions -- generally winds of 15-20+ mph, with higher gusts. Elevated rip currents are expected along the beach.