Tropical Storm Alex causes rapidly changing conditions for beachgoers

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Alex is now churning off the North Carolina coast causing stronger than normal rip currents, like Atlantic Beach.

Yellow flags were out on Monday, warning visitors to watch out for possible rip currents because of the storm.


Some beachgoers were happy about the change in conditions.

Wes Whitt, is one of the surfers who welcomed the higher than usual waves after the first named storm of the season pushed off further into the Atlantic Ocean.


"There's a lot of water moving right now around that pier, as you can see. And the hardest part about getting out, and the most critical, is getting out!"

Whitt also knows some people underestimate the risks here. "The tide's starting to come in now, so you can be out there and it'll shift directions. You'll get pulled into the pier without knowing. So it's all inside the first 50 yards. That's where your danger is," he said.
