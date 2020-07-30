Tropical Storm Isaias track now includes North Carolina in the cone of uncertainty

While that path is still a long ways out and could change drastically, at this time it does look like Isaias will at least bring rain to parts of North Carolina next week.
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico early Thursday with strong wind and heavy rain.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias has sustained wind of 60 miles per hour and is moving west northwest at 21 miles per hour.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
The center of Isaias is expected to move over Hispaniola late Thursday. When tropical systems move over the mountainous Hisponiola region they are often difficult to predict. The storms path and strength will likely change over the next few days.
The storm's cone of uncertainty now does include North Carolina. Current projections say the storm will be at tropical storm strength when it reaches our shores Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather team as they monitor this storm and any threats it may bring to North Carolina.
WATCH: Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit