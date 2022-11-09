Tropical Storm Nicole could bring flooding, tornadoes to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida tonight or early Thursday. It is then expected to turn north, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday. There will also be a potential for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in some areas, depending on the track.

The system is currently gaining steam over the Atlantic Ocean approaching the northern Bahamas. After impacting Florida the storm is expected to be pulled to the north late in the week. The storm should then begin to accelerate as it moves upward bringing rain and wind into the Triangle between starting late Thursday.

Steadier rainfall from this system will begin Thursday night and last into Friday night but be over by Saturday morning. The rain will be heavy enough to cause some flooding despite the quite dry conditions of late. The track of the storm may also put the Triangle in a favorable sector for thunderstorms and even isolated tornadoes on Friday. Widespread totals of 0.50"-1.50" of rain is possible across the area with locally higher amounts.