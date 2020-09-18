tropical storm

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic, NHS will switch to Greek alphabet for next name

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, becoming the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and "Wilfred" is the last name on the Hurricane Center's list of storm names for the season. If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
Rain moves out but you might need to turn on the heat this weekend
Sally remnants move out of central NC; Flash flood watches continue
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Raleigh man found; murder suspect identified
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests hovers above 5%
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Rain moves out but you might need to turn on the heat this weekend
Current longest married couple in US celebrates 85 years
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
Show More
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
More TOP STORIES News