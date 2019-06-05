Troubleshooter confronts Fayetteville PWC scammers claiming your account is past due

Fayetteville PWC is alerting customers that scammers are using this number, 1-800-557-8871 to make fake disconnection calls. The scammers claim your account is past due or have there is other urgent PWC business.
I called the number, and once I gave the scammer, who claimed his name was Thomas Oakland, my phone number, he claimed I owed over $400 on my account and I have not paid my bill for three months.
He told me a disconnection crew was on the way to my home, and if I didn't pay him right away, they would disconnect my power.
He asked me to make a payment by buying a MoneyPak card for the amount I owed. I eventually told him I knew this was a scam.
He told me on a good day, he makes $12,000 from people falling for this scam.
The utility company says any phone payments made with that number are fraudulent. If customers receive a call regarding PWC account or services, they can call to verify.
This scam does not just impact Fayetteville PWC customers; Duke Energy customers have also been targeted.