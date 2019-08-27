Troubleshooter gets results after Johnston County man's car caught fire

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When your car is parked, you don't expect it to catch on fire. However, that's exactly what Mark Muntner said happened to his 2015 Chevy Malibu in June.Mark said he was at work when he heard there was a car on fire in the parking lot. He ran outside and saw smoke coming from the front of his car."I did go pop the hood and was able to sweep with the fire extinguisher and put out actual flames," said Muntner.Luckily, the fire didn't spread through the whole car but Mark was baffled why it started. "No oil leaks, no fuel leaks, no aftermarket products done," he said.Muntner said Chevy did send an investigator to check out his car.Chevy wouldn't tell him what started the fire but did agree to fix it for customer satisfaction -- Mark said he's not comfortable with that."I don't feel comfortable driving this car again. I wake up having nightmares about it," he added.I reached out to Chevy who said it's reviewing the case and can't comment to me, but they did reach out to Mark.Instead of Chevy fixing his car, they agreed to buy it back.While Mark said he's happy to get rid of his Chevy, he still wants answers."I want them to look deeper into this. Who else is in danger that is my biggest concern?"Mark did file a complaint with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.Through our research, we did not find a history of problems and fires with 2015 Chevy Malibu's.