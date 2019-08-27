troubleshooter

Troubleshooter gets results after Johnston County man's car caught fire

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When your car is parked, you don't expect it to catch on fire. However, that's exactly what Mark Muntner said happened to his 2015 Chevy Malibu in June.

Mark said he was at work when he heard there was a car on fire in the parking lot. He ran outside and saw smoke coming from the front of his car.

"I did go pop the hood and was able to sweep with the fire extinguisher and put out actual flames," said Muntner.

Luckily, the fire didn't spread through the whole car but Mark was baffled why it started. "No oil leaks, no fuel leaks, no aftermarket products done," he said.



Muntner said Chevy did send an investigator to check out his car.

Chevy wouldn't tell him what started the fire but did agree to fix it for customer satisfaction -- Mark said he's not comfortable with that.

"I don't feel comfortable driving this car again. I wake up having nightmares about it," he added.

I reached out to Chevy who said it's reviewing the case and can't comment to me, but they did reach out to Mark.

Instead of Chevy fixing his car, they agreed to buy it back.

While Mark said he's happy to get rid of his Chevy, he still wants answers.

"I want them to look deeper into this. Who else is in danger that is my biggest concern?"

Mark did file a complaint with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Through our research, we did not find a history of problems and fires with 2015 Chevy Malibu's.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyabc11 troubleshootermoneytroubleshootercar fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
How to save money on prescriptions with discount drug cards
Attorneys general, phone companies team up to fight robocalls
Features, apps to keep students safe
Scammers are using genetic testing to steal money, identity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
Parents wonder why teacher, arrested in January, is back in classroom
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
Fayetteville PD finding success with Neighbors App by Ring partnership
Activist: 'It's going to take all of us' to change Durham's narrative
Mom of 5 among those saved by Lee Dingle's organs
UNC Rex looking for volunteer NICU cuddlers
Show More
Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind
'Boxyard RTP' turning old cargo containers into commercial space
Knightdale daycare worker accused of fracturing baby's leg
6 injured in 4 different shootings Monday in Durham
In spending stalemate, NC Republicans advance 'mini-budgets'
More TOP STORIES News