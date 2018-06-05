TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device

EMBED </>More Videos

Troubleshooter helps a Cumberland County man get his life changing equipment (WTVD)

By
When you are sick, a medical device that you desperately need could make all the difference when it comes to quality of life.

For Dennis Delong, a portable oxygen machine was something that he, along with his family, said would help him not only survive day to day but also would make life so much easier.

Dennis depends on oxygen 24 hours a day.

Before contacting us, dozens of oxygen tanks filled his home, as that is how he got his oxygen.

Each tank only lasts so long, so he would need to bring several with him to doctor appointments and outings so he would not run out of oxygen; that was always a fear.

His son Dennis said, "A tank would last 30 minutes, so you'd have to stop what you're doing and hook everything up and switch the tanks."

Dennis' doctor wrote him a prescription for a portable oxygen machine so he could leave the house without the fear of running out of oxygen.

The portable machine is handheld, battery operated, and can be charged so it would be much easier than bringing oxygen tanks everywhere.

Dennis' son said he sent in all of the paperwork to Lincare, the company that supplies his dad's oxygen tanks.

The wait was longer than expected and when he called Lincare to find out why, he said that Lincare told him they were waiting for approval from Medicare.

When Dennis reached out to Medicare, he said that they claimed they were not the hold up.

"In the meantime, my dad is suffering and not being able to get what he needs to get around because of large organizations," Dennis said.

The family reached out to me, I got in touch with Lincare and Medicare, and the portable oxygen machine was delivered to the DeLong home within a day.

"I'm thrilled to death, you have no idea," Dennis said. The Delong's said the portable oxygen machine has been a real blessing, and they can now take Dennis out of the home without worrying that he will run out of oxygen.

Due to privacy laws, neither Lincare nor Medicare could discuss the details of what happened, but both companies thanked us for bringing this to their attention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
troubleshootermedicaredoctorsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back from insurance company
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
More troubleshooter
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News