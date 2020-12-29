Pickup truck catches fire, flames spread to Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pickup truck caught on fire and those flames spread into a building in Raleigh.It happened around 5 a.m. on Navaho Drive off Wake Forest Road near the Raleigh Beltline.Investigators said there are no reported injuries at this time. However, several people have been displaced from their homes at The Pointe at Midtown apartment complex.Raleigh Fire Department estimated more than 10 people, including children, had to leave their homes Tuesday morning. Thankfully they all made it out without any injuries."A majority of the people at the fire apartments, they self-evacuated and then when we started showing up we made sure that we were knocking on doors and getting everybody out at the same time as well. So yes, everybody is out of the building," division chief Ian Toms said.It's unclear at this time how the truck caught fire.