WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured after a driver went around a road closure sign and crashed into a hole in the road, authorities said.The incident happened around 11:30 Monday night on Mitchell Mill Road near Lassiter Road in Wake County.Officials told ABC11 crews on scene that the driver drove their truck around the sign and drove over collapsed parts of the roadway before crashing.After the crash, the truck caught on fire.Three people were injured. Their conditions are unknown.The barricade was put in place in June after the road collapsed during flooding in the area