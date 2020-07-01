Truck crashes into home in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a home in Durham Wednesday morning.It happened just before 7 a.m.Video from the scene shows a white pickup truck almost completely inside a two-story house near the intersection of Carver Street and Danube Lane.The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the home.It's unclear if anyone was injured.The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.