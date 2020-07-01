Truck crashes into home in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a home in Durham Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a white pickup truck almost completely inside a two-story house near the intersection of Carver Street and Danube Lane.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the home.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcar crashtruck crashcar into buildingtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to address state at 3 p.m. today
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
I-85S reopens after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough
NC GOP cancels in-person convention for state elections
Special iPad belonging to child with autism stolen from grocery cart
Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
Show More
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Reward increased for info in death of Bragg paratrooper at OBX
Proposal: Free tuition to UNC for descendants of slaves
More TOP STORIES News