Truck plows into chocolate shop in downtown Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are working to learn what caused a driver to plow into a chocolate shop in Wendell.The crash happened Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m on Cook Street.According to crews on scene, a person driving a work truck slammed into the side of Chocolates by Whitney, creating a large hole in the business' wall.It appears nearly all of the damage was contained to the outside of the building.It is unclear if there were any injuries caused by the crash.Officials have not named the driver or said if charges will be filed.