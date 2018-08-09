Trump administration lays groundwork for future 'space force'

The Pentagon is laying the groundwork for a future Space Force, moving closer to an order from President Trump earlier this summer to create a sixth branch of the armed forces.
Speaking at the Pentagon on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced sweeping changes that reorganize how the Department of Defense handles space operations, even if Congress does not authorize the establishment of a separate Department of the Space Force.
"Now, the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of the Armed Forces of the United States - to prepare for the next battlefield where America's best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people and our nation," Pence said. "The time has come to establish the United States Space Force."
The vice president insisted that the force would "not be built from scratch," but draw from the men and women who are already running America's space programs.
"Our administration will soon take action to implement these recommendations, with the objective of establishing the United States Department of the Space Force by 2020," he said.
Pence outlined a Pentagon report, led by Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, that will be delivered to Congress on Thursday, that details what the department can do unilaterally do implement the president's desire for a space force.
It includes the establishment of a U.S. Space Command, a new combatant command focused on space as a warfighting domain. Currently, a three-star Space Command falls under the Air Force, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado responsible for 30,000 personnel worldwide.
A new Space Operations Force will train, promote, and retain personnel to include engineers, scientists, intelligence experts, operators, strategists, and others. The idea would be similar to how special operations forces from across the military services are distributed to various commands. A Department of the Space Force would likely have similar responsibilities to the other services, which is to train and equip their service members for military operations around the globe that are controlled by combatant commands.
The report also calls for an acquisition-focused Space Development Agency.
It's unclear how these changes would be integrated into or exist alongside the creation of a separate Department of the Space Force should Congress authorize its existence next year.
While there is broad recognition of the necessity of protecting the U.S. military's assets in space - with satellites playing a central role in modern everyday life and military operations - there remains vigorous debate about the virtues of creating a separate military branch.
Senators James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, who are both on the Armed Services Committee, have indicated that they would not be likely to support a separate branch.
When the idea of creating a space corps within the Air Force was brought before Congress in 2017, Defense Secretary James Mattis rejected the idea as a superfluous "additional organizational and administrative tail" on the military.
"At a time when we are trying to integrate the department's joint warfighting functions, I do not wish to add a separate service that would likely present a narrower and even parochial approach to space operations," Mattis said in a 2017 letter responding to Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, who who has spearheaded the congressional effort in favor of Space Corps.
What's changed since then is that Trump has become increasingly focused on the subject and concluded that a new military branch is needed.
"I'm hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force - separate but equal. It is going to be something," President Trump announced at a June meeting of the National Space Council.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mattis said he was in support of the creation of a separate combatant command for space, adding that his department was in "complete alignment with the president's concerns about protecting our assets in space."
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has publicly expressed openness to the idea of a Space Force following the president's directive, despite previously angling to keep the space domain under the command of the Air Force. As the highest ranking civilian currently overseeing the military's space-based operations, Wilson has warned about the real and present vulnerabilities posed in space.
The U.S. military currently has 77 satellites in orbit that could be vulnerable to potential attack from adversaries like Russia and China that have taken aggressive postures in space. She pointed to China's successful demonstration in 2007 of its capabilities to explode satellites through the use of a guided missile, a move that was condemned by the U.S. and other nations at the time, as a particularly troubling development.
"The United States is determined to protect our capability on orbit, we're going to defend ourselves, and we're developing the capability to do that," Wilson told the Washington Post last month before delivering a message to the nation's adversaries: "I want them to have no doubt, if they seek to contest the United States in space that we will defend ourselves."
It's a sentiment echoed by the Vice President on Thursday, who said the space environment "has fundamentally changed in the last generation."
"What was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial. And today, other nations are seeking to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in space as never before," he said.
"America will always seek peace, in space as on earth," Pence added. "But history proves that peace only comes through strength. And in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength."
