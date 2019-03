Trump claims 'there should be no Mueller Report'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter again today to denounce the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller , saying he should "never have been appointed" to the position and "there should be no Mueller Report ."He claimed the investigation was "illegal & conflicted... in search of a crime."Trump blamed Democrats for creating the "excuse" of Russian collusion in the 2016 election "for losing.""THIS SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN TO A PRESIDENT AGAIN!" Trump added.He has repeatedly criticized the investigation since its start in 2017, calling it a "witch hunt."The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Thursday to pass a measure calling for the Department of Justice to release the findings of the investigation to the public.