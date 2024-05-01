Judge to consider holding Trump in criminal contempt for 4 additional gag order violations Thursday

Judge holds Donald Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

NEW YORK -- Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a hearing Thursday morning to consider whether to hold Donald Trump in criminal contempt for violating his case's limited gag order on four additional occasions.

The video is from a previous report.



The hearing comes two days after Judge Juan Merchan held Trump in criminal contempt for violating the gag order nine times, fined the former president $9,000 - the maximum allowable fine under state law - and threatened that future violations could result in jail time.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with the media at the end of the day's proceedings in his trial at Manhattan criminal court , Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP

Prosecutors have asked Merchan to fine Trump $4,000 for the four newly alleged violations, including remarks Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with 6abc Action News in Philadelphia.

WATCH Trump airs grievances over Michael Cohen during taped interview before gag-order hearing

Action News' Walter Perez speaks 1-on-1 with former President Donald Trump

The gag order prohibits Trump from making public statements about:

Known or likely witnesses

Lawyers in the case other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Court and DA staff

Family members of lawyers, staff, Merchan or Bragg

Jurors in the proceedings

The contempt hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.