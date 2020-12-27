Unpredictable Trump upends bipartisan agreement, casts doubt on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- A tenuous and strenuous session awaits North Carolina's congressional delegation as it returns to Capitol Hill with billions of dollars and millions of American livelihoods at stake.
"We're at a point here where the country is at a perilous moment in terms of public health, the pandemic at its worst levels right now, and the economic impact," Jonathan Karl, ABC News White House Chief Correspondent, tells ABC11. "You have people who will immediately not receive next week's unemployment. That goes away for millions of people who had extended unemployment under the last bill."
The $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package was overwhelmingly approved by both the House and Senate, as was the accompanying $1.4 trillion government spending bill that essentially makes the country run by funneling money to education, transportation, and American foreign policy initiatives, among other things.
It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters, as well as money for schools. Money is also included for health care providers and to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
President Donald Trump shocked the country by threatening to not sign that agreement, despite White House and GOP representatives being responsible for crafting it. Trump took aim at foreign aid funds included in the package, which he has agreed to in the past and asked for in his yearly budget.
Hours after passage, Trump called the bill "a disgrace."
"Treasury Secretary (Steve) Mnuchin was up there representing the White House," Karl says of the Capitol Hill negotiations. "He's the one who recommended the $600 payment. The politics are entirely scrambled here."
The bill earned support from all three Democratic congressmen - Rep. Alma Adams, Rep. GK Butterfield and Rep. David Price. Both Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, also voted "yes."
Among the 10 North Carolina Republicans in the House of Representatives, Ted Budd and Dan Bishop were the only two to vote against the package.
"You also have funding for small businesses, paycheck protection. That will dry up. It won't be there," Karl warns. "This is money, especially in hospitality, in restaurants, who can't do business right now because of the pandemic. They are suffering because of government advice."
In the face of economic hardship and spreading disease, lawmakers urged Trump on Sunday to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with more. Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more is on the line. Protections against evictions also hang in the balance.
"The President is demanding a $2,000 direct payment (to American families). That's also something (Sen.) Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wants," Karl explains. "There are people who agree with him on that but most of them are Democrats."
Indeed, Republican lawmakers so far seem lukewarm to the idea but at the same time uncomfortable with potentially contradicting a volatile President with only weeks left before he leaves office.
"Ultimately, while imperfect, I supported both portions of the package ... because Secretary Mnuchin asked us to support it," Rep. David Rouzer, a Republican Congressman who represents parts of Johnston County, writes on his website. "Whether he went rogue on the President, I will likely never know. But I do know this: We all took him at his word with the understanding that he was speaking for the President."
Unpredictable Trump upends bipartisan agreement, casts doubt on COVID-19 relief
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News