donald trump

Source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

By Jill Colvin, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Concerns over pro-Trump conspiracy theories on Telegram

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against three of the country's biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, with the companies citing concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

EMBED More News Videos

From May 2021: Skeptics are labeling the fate of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook page as a "sideshow" that fails to address the flaws of the social network's content moderation system, which they argue lacks accountability and transparency.



Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Trump is set to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course Wednesday morning.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpfacebooksocial mediagooglelawsuittwitter
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Records show pressure by Trump, allies on Arizona officials
Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed
Manhattan DA charges Trump's company, CFO with tax fraud
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
TOP STORIES
Elsa timeline: What to expect in North Carolina
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Pro golfer shot dead on course because he stumbled upon crime: Police
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
10 more victims found in FL condo rubble Wednesday; death toll at 46
NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes
LATEST: 2nd NC COVID lottery drawing happening today
Show More
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL
Raleigh considers increasing density in single-family neighborhoods
Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle hits home for local Black academics
Mellow Mushroom, ABC11 viewers raise funds for NC restaurant manager
More TOP STORIES News