President Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor, appeals court rules

NEW YORK CITY -- President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump's lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump's accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

