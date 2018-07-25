Trump's proposed summit with Putin delayed

MERIDITH MCGRAW
National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement Wednesday that a proposed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be until 2019 after the "Russia witch hunt is over."

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we've agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

Last week, President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Putin to come to Washington for a second bilateral meeting. On Tuesday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Trump and Putin may just meet on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina in November.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
