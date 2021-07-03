Man fatally shot, crashes vehicle into pole Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in the hospital Friday evening after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a pole, Fayetteville police said.Around 4:10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting along the 400 block of Truth Court.Upon arrival, officers said Brandon Corral, 20, was found shot inside a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 483-8477.