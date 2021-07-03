fatal shooting

Man fatally shot, crashes vehicle into pole Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in the hospital Friday evening after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a pole, Fayetteville police said.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting along the 400 block of Truth Court.

On arrival, officers said the man was found shot inside a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 483-8477.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootingfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
3 arrested in killing of Wakefield basketball player
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
U.S. Marshals kill man wanted in murder at North Carolina Walmart
TOP STORIES
4 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, car in Moore County
2 children dead, 1 injured in Sampson County house fire
'Blew my mind': Woman charged with crime she didn't commit
'We are doing this for NC': Hope Mills native heads to 2021 Olympics
Cooper vetoes bill that would stop federal unemployment benefits
Cooper issues executive order on college athlete compensation
DPD warns of celebratory gunfire on July 4 a year after woman killed
Show More
Doctor's urge safety over holiday weekend as COVID variants
Man stabbed to death in Durham home, police say
Man killed, another injured after car slams into tree in Fayetteville
Elsa becomes 1st hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
More TOP STORIES News