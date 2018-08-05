EARTHQUAKE

Tsunami warning lifted after Indonesia quake

Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
Indonesian authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told MetroTV that the tsunami warning has ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were detected in three villages.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Sunday evening had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.
