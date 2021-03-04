Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge earthquake off New Zealand: Agency

HONOLULU -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

The agency said it's investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.




VIDEO: AccuWeather explains how earthquakes are measured
EMBED More News Videos

The movement of sudden tectonic plates causes seismic activity underground.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 6 NC counties remain in 'red' for critical community spread
2 Fayetteville residents charged in human smuggling ring
State BOE approves NCDHHS guidelines for return to in-person classes
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort | LIVE
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
2nd man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Fauci, Corbett to speak to live UNC Commencement crowd
Show More
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Wake County Sheriff's new patrol boat aims to save more lives
Mother of 4 forced to quarantine after COVID-19 scare at elem. school
Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order
Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart shooting; 1 still sought
More TOP STORIES News