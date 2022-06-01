Tulsa shooting: 4 dead, including suspect in shooting at Oklahoma medical building: police

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Four people are dead including a suspect in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday, police confirmed to ABC News.Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died."Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," police said. "We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that "some unfortunately were killed." He said it was a "catastrophic scene."St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.Dozens of of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.So far in 2022 there have been 233 mass shootings as of June 1, including this one in Tulsa.The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed, not including the perpetrator, counted, 693 mass shootings in 2021, 611 in 2020, and 417 in 2019.