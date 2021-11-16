Food & Drink

Huge frozen turkey donation will help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Huge frozen turkey donation will help feed hungry families

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A massive refrigerated truck delivered 300 frozen turkeys, donated by Butterball, to Urban Ministries of Durham. The annual corporate gift goes a long way as Thanksgiving approaches, and struggling families appreciate the assistance.

"Some of the things you get a chance to do as mayor are wonderful," said Mayor Steve Schewel, as volunteers prepared to unload the truck. "This is one of those wonderful ones, one of those moments when someone in our community is doing something fantastic for our most vulnerable residents!"

The turkeys, loaded into cars and vans by volunteers, will be distributed by at least eight groups and organizations that feed hungry neighbors during their time of need, not just for Thanksgiving.

"I'm picking up turkeys for Union Baptist and Mount Gilead Baptist Church," said Donald Daniel. "It's very important to them. We give out to people in the neighborhood, members of the church.... I know, as a matter of fact, members of our group will be cooking also."

The donated frozen birds weigh between 14 and 16 pounds each. They arrive at a time when the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates alarming levels of food insecurity. Nationwide, according to the USDA, about 10 percent of Americans lived in food insecure households during 2020.

Butterball also donated 400 pounds of lunch meat, which Urban Ministries and other organizations will use to make sandwiches that can feed those in need anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamthanksgivingdonationsturkey
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News