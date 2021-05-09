body found

Twin brother of Chicago Bears player electrocuted at Duke Energy substation in Wake County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Twin brother of Chicago Bears RB electrocuted at Wake Co. substation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police identified the missing man found dead at the Duke Energy substation Sunday morning as the twin brother of Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the Duke Energy substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads around 9 a.m. after an employee found 25-year-old Tyrell Antar Cohen's body inside the perimeter.

Authorities believe Tyrell died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.


According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Tyrell was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.

Tarik tweeted that he had last been seen at Hero's Pub & Sandwich Shop on Friday night -- a five-minute drive from where his body was found.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday before Tyrell went missing.

"We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department," Baker said.


Foul play is not suspected in the case.

The Chicago Bears released a statement Sunday evening writing: "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones."



Tarik Cohen grew up in Bunn and graduated from North Carolina A&T State University.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countychicago bearsmissing manman killedwake county newsraleigh newsmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body found as crews battle fire in Cameron, deputies say
29-year-old man found shot dead in car in Durham, police say
Body found by Fayetteville creek identified as missing man
Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amazon to build processing center in Smithfield, creating 500 jobs
NC Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon
Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas
Wegmans Wake Forest location to open next week
LATEST: Cary nursing center suffers third COVID-19 outbreak
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Hero officer describes saving 4-year-old in Times Square shooting
Show More
Cross, Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at Chapel Hill church
5-car crash closed SB lanes of Durham Freeway Monday morning
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases
46-year-old man's body recovered from waters at Busco Beach
More TOP STORIES News