Twitter is finally testing an edit button for subscribers of its paid service

After years of users clamoring for such a feature, Twitter is finally testing edited tweets.

Twitter said in - where else? - a tweet Thursday morning that some users may start seeing edited tweets in their feed because it is testing the long-awaited edit button.

"This is happening and you'll be okay," the company said.

In a Thursday blog post, the company said edited tweets are being tested internally and that the feature would expand to subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue service in the coming weeks. Users outside the test group will also be able to see edited tweets on the platform.

"Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication," the company added. "Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified."

Readers will also be able to see past versions of the tweet.

Twitter said in April that it had been testing an edit feature for a year, and that it would be available to Twitter Blue subscribers within months. The announcement came the same day the company announced that it would add Elon Musk to its board, and after he polled his followers about whether they'd like an edit button on the platform. When it confirmed the edit feature was in the works, Twitter also said, "no, we didn't get the idea from a poll."

Musk later pulled out of the board seat offer, agreed to buy Twitter outright, moved to terminate the acquisition deal and now is fighting a lawsuit from Twitter that seeks to compel him to follow through with the deal.

