earthquake

Twitter reacts to Southern California earthquake felt in Central Valley, Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California the morning of 4th of July.

It struck near in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, but people report feeling it as far as Las Vegas and California's Central Valley.

From those who witnessed serious damage, to those who were just upset about spilling their cereal, the "Twitterverse" is erupting with reactions.

Here's a sample from every end of the spectrum.












Some people are telling their story through their pets.





Some say they barely felt it, or not at all.






Others were more concerned about their cereal:




