Twitter reacts to Southern California earthquake felt in Central Valley, Las Vegas

My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha — Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019

Earthquake centered near Ridgecrest 6.4. Felt in Bakersfield. Water splashes out of our pool. pic.twitter.com/Y11ExsgOWy — Henry Barrios (@hbarriosphoto) July 4, 2019

145 miles away! That's crazy! We didn't just feel it a little bit. That was a long earthquake and made the house creak? How is that possible? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/7gyjeDT3Sd — Traci D. Martin (@tracidmartin) July 4, 2019

Anyone just feel #earthquake in las vegas 2 minutes ago? pic.twitter.com/Rkl0n8y0Qr — hoopstah (@hooperstarium) July 4, 2019

I was on the elliptical when that earthquake happened it was so rocky that I thought I was just that out of shape. — Chrish (@mistachrish) July 4, 2019

Everybody in California trying to keep their balance during the #earthquake 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/IWfvnKynjD — lil bran bran (@charcoalbranden) July 4, 2019

People coming on Twitter to see if others felt the #earthquake pic.twitter.com/8xjyHSePES — We love Eddie (@symbrockbitch) July 4, 2019

me asking my dog my dog:

why he didn’t warn

me about the

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/hgw6K2wMBs — kim seokjin (@bngtnsjk) July 4, 2019

This earthquake hurt my cat's feelings, I can't believe I'm about to go John Wick on an earthquake pic.twitter.com/yUZcdiFyu1 — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) July 4, 2019

tfw a single crumb hitting the floor sends you sprinting across the house but an earthquake doesn’t disturb you pic.twitter.com/35P5BkGd9C — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 4, 2019

honestly I’m unbothered.. that earthquake kinda smacked, i was in bed like pic.twitter.com/RW9lbODrfu — ben. (@sterben4k) July 4, 2019

Me seein earthquake tweets but didn’t feel a thing pic.twitter.com/ZS2iZjeYtM — J Ø R D A N (@hxrdvn) July 4, 2019

I did not feel that earthquake omg — RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 4, 2019

i can’t believe i didn’t feel a 6.6 earthquake...am i okay pic.twitter.com/d0qMjmIwyz — patricia 🔮 (@bigxgod) July 4, 2019

Woke up to earthquake tweets !? 🤔 didn’t feel nothing in this Tempur-pedic mattress highly recommend 10 out of 10 😂 guaranteed to not wake your partner 🤗 — 30intheClip💔 (@OffTvtum_) July 4, 2019

Did anyone else feel that earthquake? I legit made my bowl of cereal drop😓 Now my bowls broken along with no cereal — Elaine (@GalaxyRose562) July 4, 2019

Freaking earthquake dropped my cereal bro.....I tripped more about my cereal😂😂 — Gabriela C (@_Gabyy_C) July 4, 2019

Nice little earthquake here, but I’m not so sure that was small. I was fixing me some cereal and almost fell over 😂

This one actually felt weird, kind of like a stop and start again.

Who else felt it! — Terri McDonald (@FightforCF) July 4, 2019

SO THIS EARTHQUAKE REALLY SPILLED SOME OF MY CEREAL — jakey (@jewishjvke) July 4, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California the morning of 4th of July.It struck near in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, but people report feeling it as far as Las Vegas and California's Central Valley From those who witnessed serious damage, to those who were just upset about spilling their cereal, the "Twitterverse" is erupting with reactions.Here's a sample from every end of the spectrum.Some people are telling their story through their pets.Some say they barely felt it, or not at all.Others were more concerned about their cereal: