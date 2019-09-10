Two accused of stealing jewelry from elderly Fayetteville residents while they were preoccupied with yard work

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are facing charges in connection with a series of break-ins that police say primarily targeted elderly residents in Fayetteville.An investigation conducted by detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department revealed Sue E. Kiehart, 38, Mark L. Campbell, 38, and another individual would victimize primarily elderly residents who were preoccupied at their homes, usually doing yard work. Authorities said the two would enter the victim's home, steal a pillowcase and then load it up with the victim's jewelry.Fayetteville Police said they received 10 reports involving Earhart and Campbell, with victim ages ranging from 43 to 93 years old.Kiehart was charged and arrested with nine counts of Felony Conspiracy, ten counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, ten counts of Felony Possession of stolen goods and one count of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense. Kiehart is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $94,000 secured bond.Campbell was charged and arrested with nine counts of Felony Conspiracy, nine counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, nine counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, nine counts of Felony Possession of stolen goods. Campbell is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $106,000 secure bond.Fayetteville Police ask that anyone with information concerning the break-ins is asked to call the Police Department at (910) 433-1007.